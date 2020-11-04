Over the weekend, news broke that actor Sean Connery, who is known for portraying James Bond and countless other roles, passed away at the age of 90. Bad guys will be sure to exploit this celebrity death in a number of ways, so be extra cautious of any mention of Sean Connery in emails, text messages, and social media posts.
Remember these tips:
Always think before you click. Cyber attacks are designed to catch you off guard and trigger you to click impulsively.
Watch out for sensational headlines regarding the late actor. This could be false information designed to intentionally mislead you—a tactic known as disinformation.
If you receive a suspicious email, remember to follow the reporting procedure for your organization.