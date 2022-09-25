Zelle is a popular mobile payment application that allows users to send payments to one another. Like most financial institutions, Zelle alerts users of possible fraud to stop suspicious account activity from happening. However, not all fraud alerts are legitimate. Cybercriminals can impersonate Zelle and send fake fraud alerts to scam you.

In a new smishing (SMS phishing) scam, cybercriminals may send you a fraud alert text message claiming to be from Zelle. If you reply to the message, the cybercriminals will call you with spoofed caller ID so the phone number looks legitimate. If you answer their call, they’ll use social engineering tactics, such as a heightened level of urgency, to try to trick you into sending money to an imposter Zelle account. This account will look like your account, but the money you send will go directly to the cybercriminals.



