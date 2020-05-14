The 2020–2021 Sidney Area Leadership Program through the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is being planned to start this fall. Applications are now being accepted.
Founded in 1998, the program is designed to develop the leadership potential within our community. The leadership program brings together individuals of diverse backgrounds and experiences with demonstrated talent and commitment. The program offers these selected individuals a unique opportunity to explore the resources of their community and the impact of social and economic change in the Sidney area.
A successful change took place starting with last year's class. Issue Days are now from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. instead of running late into the afternoons.
Topics on Issue Days will include agriculture, business, education, energy, government, health and human services on tourism. The seven Issue Days take place between September and April.
Tuition is $250 per participant or $200 for Chamber members. The deadline to turn in an application is July 31. Forms are available at the Sidney Chamber office. Participants are encouraged to ask their employer to sponsor their tuition fees in return for the skills and knowledge they will bring back to the workplace.
Participants are welcome from all aspects of business, manufacturing, government, retail and social services industries. Applicants are chosen based on criteria established by the Sidney Area Leadership Selection Committee.
The 2019–2020 class included Janelle Chamberlain, Kaila Daily, Tonya Schoepp, Nick Kallem, Shay Steinbeisser, Jackie Miller, Bill Vander Weele, JD Mulkey, Kallie Berndt, Amy Bieber, Heidi Moran, Jeri Chapman, Kathryn Murphy and Erin Lambert. Chamberlain and Murphy will serve as the class representatives on the leadership task force.
To receive an application, contact the Sidney Chamber at 433-1916 or director@sidneymt.com <mailto:director@sidneymt.com>.