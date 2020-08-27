Affordability Index

Sidney ranked 9th among Montana towns in an affordability study by SmartAsset based on relatively low mortgage payments and property taxes, combined with a median annual salary of more than $60,000.

Sidney ranked in the top 10 among most affordable places in Montana to live by SmartAsset.

The “Most Affordable Places to Live in America” survey by SmartAsset ranked areas based on several economic factors including annual average mortgage payments and property taxes, as well as median yearly income level.

Higher salaries, combined with affordable mortgage payments and low property taxes translate into a more impressive affordability index rating. (Average closing costs and homeowner’s insurance are also calculated in the equation, but are not shown below.)

1. Lewistown

Annual Property Tax: $1,252

Avg. Annual Mortgage: $5,766

Median Income: $42,247

Affordability Index Rating: 40.79

2. Miles City

Annual Property Tax: $1,768

Avg. Annual Mortgage: $7,769

Median Income: $54,746

Affordability Index Rating: 39.26

3. Anaconda-Deer Lodge (County)

Annual Property Tax: $1,393

Avg. Annual Mortgage: $6,210

Median Income: $41,783

Affordability Index Rating: 37.02

4. Lockwood

Annual Property Tax: $1,578

Avg. Annual Mortgage: $8,869

Median Income: $54,548

Affordability Index Rating: 35.31

5. Helena Valley (West Central)

Annual Property Tax: $2,027

Avg. Annual Mortgage: $11,806

Median Income: $71,695

Affordability Index Rating: 35.29

6. Glendive

Annual Property Tax: $1,660

Avg. Annual Mortgage: $8,353

Median Income: $50,681

Affordability Index Rating: 34.09

7. Havre

Annual Property Tax: $1,781

Avg. Annual Mortgage: $7,429

Median Income: $46,419

Affordability Index Rating: 33.91

8. Laurel

Annual Property Tax: $1,510

Avg. Annual Mortgage: $8,693

Median Income: $50,541

Affordability Index: 33.23

9. Sidney

Annual Property Tax: $1,488

Avg. Annual Mortgage: $10,996

Median Income: $60,716

Affordability Index Rating: 32.65

10. Butte-Silver Bow

Annual Property Tax: $1,614

Avg. Annual Mortgage: $7,444

Median Income: $42,174

Affordability Index Rating: 30.91

Visit: https://smartasset.com/mortgage/how-much-house-can-i-afford#montana

