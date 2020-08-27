Sidney ranked in the top 10 among most affordable places in Montana to live by SmartAsset.
The “Most Affordable Places to Live in America” survey by SmartAsset ranked areas based on several economic factors including annual average mortgage payments and property taxes, as well as median yearly income level.
Higher salaries, combined with affordable mortgage payments and low property taxes translate into a more impressive affordability index rating. (Average closing costs and homeowner’s insurance are also calculated in the equation, but are not shown below.)
1. Lewistown
Annual Property Tax: $1,252
Avg. Annual Mortgage: $5,766
Median Income: $42,247
Affordability Index Rating: 40.79
2. Miles City
Annual Property Tax: $1,768
Avg. Annual Mortgage: $7,769
Median Income: $54,746
Affordability Index Rating: 39.26
3. Anaconda-Deer Lodge (County)
Annual Property Tax: $1,393
Avg. Annual Mortgage: $6,210
Median Income: $41,783
Affordability Index Rating: 37.02
4. Lockwood
Annual Property Tax: $1,578
Avg. Annual Mortgage: $8,869
Median Income: $54,548
Affordability Index Rating: 35.31
5. Helena Valley (West Central)
Annual Property Tax: $2,027
Avg. Annual Mortgage: $11,806
Median Income: $71,695
Affordability Index Rating: 35.29
6. Glendive
Annual Property Tax: $1,660
Avg. Annual Mortgage: $8,353
Median Income: $50,681
Affordability Index Rating: 34.09
7. Havre
Annual Property Tax: $1,781
Avg. Annual Mortgage: $7,429
Median Income: $46,419
Affordability Index Rating: 33.91
8. Laurel
Annual Property Tax: $1,510
Avg. Annual Mortgage: $8,693
Median Income: $50,541
Affordability Index: 33.23
9. Sidney
Annual Property Tax: $1,488
Avg. Annual Mortgage: $10,996
Median Income: $60,716
Affordability Index Rating: 32.65
10. Butte-Silver Bow
Annual Property Tax: $1,614
Avg. Annual Mortgage: $7,444
Median Income: $42,174
Affordability Index Rating: 30.91