The Sidney-Richland Library has received a Rural Community Grant from Northwest Farm Credit Services in the amount of $2,000.
This grant money will be used to offset the costs associated with the library's summer reading program, including special events, all programs for all ages and all prizes they offer. Kelly Reisig, director of the Sidney-Richland Library, said that one event this will help make possible will take place next week, with the LEGO Guy out of Colorado set to visit the library at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 7.
Following the theme of Oceans of Possibilities, the Sidney-Richland Library summer reading program has offerings for all ages, with special programs each week. This week's schedule included LEGO club, the adult program making watercolor coasters, storytime and tie dye at the park. The library also has prizes available for all ages that participants can get raffle tickets for, in addition to a kickoff and ending party each year.
Northwest FCS awards the Rural Community Grant to non-profit organizations in an effort to support and improve the community. Started in 2007, this program has awarded more than $3.3 million in grants. Organizations who believe they have project eligible for this grant can visit https://northwestfcs.com/ruralgrants to apply or for more information.
"Our summer reading program is one of the largest in Western North Dakota and Eastern Montana, and we would not be able to offer this program, which is taken advantage of by hundreds of kids and their families, without community support. It just wouldn't be possible," Reisig said. "So we really appreciate the community support of organizations and businesses like Farm Credit Services."