Richland County has its first recreational marijuana dispensary, and they are a recent Chamber of Commerce member. Here's a little more about them from General Manager Aliza Hunter. This interview has been lightly edited.
Q: What is the name of your business?
A: Double Dogs Dispensary is one of the newest members of the Sidney Chamber of Commerce. We decided to join because of membership perks such as advertising and business referrals.
Q: Tell us about yourself, Aliza.
A: I have been in the management business for 17 years. I graduated from Southern New Hampshire University just recently with a degree in business management. I grew up in Savage, but moved to Idaho and Ohio before returning to the area. I have lived in Savage for 3.5 years with my husband Kevin and our children.
Q: What are your business hours?
A: Double Dogs Dispensary will be opening soon! Operating hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily except for major holidays. Please note that no sales will be conducted after 8 p.m. daily.
Q: What can I expect while shopping?
A: Double Dogs Dispensary will sell prepackaged product. Sales can be described as non-deli style (where product is weighed and measured in front of the customer). A menu, jam packed with only the finest product, will be available on www.ddcanna.com very soon.
Q: What is the benefit of pre-packaged product?
A: Loss is less (you avoid spilling) and in most ways it reduces risk.
The dispensary will house a “bud bar” showcasing the cannabis flower and concentrated strains that are available for sale to those over the age of 21. The bud bar consists of clear containers with holes so that customers can sample the smell and view the product closely, prior to ordering at the front counter.
Q: What are your thoughts on the inclusivity of marijuana?
A: I want the community to understand that Double Dogs will diligently work to change the stigma in this market that surrounds the cannabis plant. We want to ensure that our medical card holders, along with our recreational consumers are provided first-class service on a consistent basis.
Q: Any other comments?
A: Double Dogs would like to thank those within the City of Sidney and the state who have stood by our side throughout this development within the area.