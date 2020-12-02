The Social Security administration will begin offering a new option for hearings that uses the Microsoft Teams platform.
Notices will be going out in December explaining the hearing options available during the COVID-19 pandemic. The mailing will include a form where claimants can agree to a telephone hearing, online video hearing or both.
This new option is a free service that will allow claimants and their representatives to participate in the hearing from anywhere they have access to either a camera-enabled smartphone, tablet or computer and the Internet. It is a stable and secure online platform that will allow an administrative law judge to see and interact with claimants and their representatives just like an in-person hearing, while maintaining privacy. Other hearing witnesses, such as medical or vocational experts, will participate by phone.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of finding new ways to serve the public,” said Commissioner of Social Security Andrew Saul. “For over a decade, the agency has used video hearings to get applicants their hearing decisions sooner. This advancement builds on that effort, making it easier and more convenient to attend a hearing remotely, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. To continue to ensure all participants’ safety, we expect online video hearings and telephone hearings will be the only two hearing options for the foreseeable future.”
To learn more about this new online video hearing option, visit online at www.ssa.gov/appeals/hearing_options.html.
For questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the Coronavirus web page online at www.ssa.gov/coronavirus.