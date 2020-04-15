Stockman Bank announced it has, to date, received Small Business Administration (SBA) approval of 1,500 loans totalling $225 million for its business customers across Montana as part of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Stockman’s Chief Credit Officer, Bill Bickle, said bankers have been working around the clock.
“Beginning at 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, our bankers have been working day and night to obtain PPP loans for existing customers, as well as other Montana businesses who needed assistance,” stated Bickle. “Our bankers will be working throughout the weekend, as there are a number of loan applications in process and more applications are still being received.”
Stockman Bank recently advanced $49 million of PPP loans to 311 customers, with the remaining loans scheduled to be advanced in the coming week.
Bill Coffee, CEO of Stockman Bank, said the bank is committed to doing all it can to get these loans submitted, approved, closed and funded for Montana businesses.
“Our customers need these loans to keep their businesses in operation and their employees paid,” said Coffee. “I am so proud of our team...working such long hours to take care of our business customers.”
Coffee said Stockman business customers should contact their commercial lender at their local Stockman bank if they have questions or need further information.
Founded in 1953, Stockman is focused on Montana, with comprehensive banking products and services and with state-of-the-art online and mobile banking, wealth management and insurance services. To learn more visit www.stockmanbank.com.