The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Richland County JSEC (Job Service Employees’ Committee) are teaming up to urge area business leaders to gain local insight on a variety of issues. The organizations are planning another Zoom video conferencing program for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The program’s topic will cover financial issues. Chad Molden of Stockman Bank will discuss loan programs, Montana Board of Investments, PPP, EIDL, State of Montana grant and what the Senate has proposed for a second round of PPP. Amy Bieber of Smith, Lange and Halley will talk about payroll tax credits. Questions will be encouraged.
To attend the program, go to:
Meeting ID: 869 3899 8800
Passcode: 499295
We believe such meetings could be a benefit to quite a few businesses. Unfortunately, business leaders often had a difficult time attending and leaving their office for an hour or so when traditional meetings were scheduled. We feel that by sharing the information through video conferencing that more people will be able to participate in at least part of the event.
Please keep this date and time in mind. If you have any other suggestions for programs, please contact the Sidney Chamber, 433-1916, or JSEC, 433-1204, ext. 1204.
Bill Vander Weele is executive director of the Sidney Chamber.