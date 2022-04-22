Stockman Bank has been honored by Forbes on its list of the World’s Best Banks for 2022.
“As Montana’s largest family-owned, privately-held community bank, we are proud to be recognized for the outstanding service we provide to our customers and communities,” said Bill Coffee, Stockman Bank CEO. “Our employees put our customers at the center of all we do. The people, businesses and communities of Montana are our only focus, backed by a commitment to local management and decision making. This award is particularly special as it reflects the trust our customers have put in us to meet their financial needs.”
Forbes partnered with market research firm, Statista, to conduct surveys of more than 45,000 consumers across 27 different countries. Participants were asked to rate every bank at which they have/had a checking or savings account on overall recommendation and satisfaction, as well as rate the banks in five different criteria: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Customer Services, Digital Services, and Financial Advice. Forbes final 2022 list recognized the top 500 companies around the world.
Stockman Bank is Montana’s largest, family owned, community bank, with 35 full-service locations across the state. Founded in 1953, Stockman is uniquely focused on Montana, with comprehensive banking products and services, state-of-the-art online and mobile banking, wealth management and insurance services. To learn more visit www.stockmanbank.com.