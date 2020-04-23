Friday, April 24, 2020 is national "Teach Children to Save Day." Each year, Stockman Bank employees visit Montana classrooms to give a savings lesson to children, helping them develop the skills they need to make smart financial decisions as adults.
Right now, due to the COVID-19 health crisis, students are learning at home. So this year, Stockman Bank will bring "Teach Kids to Save Day" to your home!
Gather your children and join Tonya Breding — a Stockman banker at the Conrad location — for a fun savings lesson designed for Montana students from pre-school to grades K–6. Help your children learn more about the concept of saving, how interest makes money grow, how to budget and determine needs and wants.
Stockman Bank will post Tonya’s video lesson on Friday, April 24, at 3 p.m. on its Facebook page. Parents and children can watch the presentation at that time, or visit Stockman Bank's Facebook page on a later date at their convenience. You can also access the video on the Community page online at www.stockmanbank.com.
Teach Children to Save was established by the American Bankers Association Foundation in 1997. Stockman is proud to participate in the program.