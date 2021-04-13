S&P Global Market Intelligence has released its annual rankings of 2020’s top-performing community banks. Stockman Bank was once again ranked in America’s top 50 performing community banks with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion, moving up from last year’s rankings.
“We are again honored to be recognized nationally for exemplary financial performance, sound practices and focused management,” stated Bill Coffee, Stockman Bank CEO. “During 2020, clearly a challenging year in many ways, our team adapted on a moment’s notice, finding new ways to serve our customers and communities without compromising excellence. I am proud of their flexibility and dedication. We have the best team in our 68-year history.”
To compile these ranking, S&P Global Market Intelligence calculated scores for each bank based on six metrics, including return, growth and credit quality. S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets.
Stockman Bank is Montana’s largest, family-owned, community bank, with 36 full-service locations across the state. Founded in 1953, Stockman is uniquely focused on Montana, with comprehensive banking products and services, along with state-of-the-art online and mobile banking, wealth management and insurance services. To learn more visit www.stockmanbank.com.