BauerFinancial Inc., a leading bank research and rating firm, announced that Stockman Bank of Montana has once again been awarded its highest (5-Star) rating for financial strength and stability.
Earning a 5-Star rating indicates Stockman Bank excels in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality and much more.
Earning and maintaining this top rating for 47 consecutive quarters, especially in this environment, makes its accomplishment even more impressive. That makes Stockman Bank of Montana an “Exceptional Performance Bank,” a status reserved for banks that have earned Bauer’s highest rating consistently for at least 10 consecutive years.
“It’s a noteworthy accomplishment in the best of times,” stated Karen Dorway, president of the research firm. “Today, it speaks volumes. How do they do it? A solid sense of community, working one on one, providing solutions to people who need it — that’s the mark of a true community bank.
“Stockman Bank of Montana’s team members have been right there on the front lines doing whatever they could to help their neighbors and friends throughout the pandemic,” Dorway continued. “And, they’ve done it all without compromising the strength of the institution itself. That’s doing well while doing good.”
Founded in 1953, Stockman Bank is Montana’s largest family-owned community bank, with 35 full-service locations across the state.
