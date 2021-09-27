Stockman Bank is happy to announce it will open its first banking office in the Flathead Valley later this year. The office will be located at 1 Main Street in Kalispell. Joe Kola, Flathead Market President, says Stockman is excited to bring its unique brand of Montana community banking to the Flathead Valley. “Stockman is a private, family-owned, community bank focused on meeting the financial needs of all Montanans,” said Kola. “We are looking forward to opening this new office in Kalispell where we can serve our existing Flathead customers and welcome new customers.”
The new banking office is undergoing some renovation and is scheduled to open by the end of the year. “Once we’re open, we’ll be able to help customers with personal and business accounts and loans, along with home loans,” stated Kola. In the meantime, personal checking and savings accounts can be opened online at www.stockmanbank.com.
Kola says his next priority for the new office is people. “I am looking for bankers dedicated to putting their customers at the center of all they do,” said Kola. “At Stockman, we are well known for our commitment to providing exceptional customer service along with our strong community involvement, and a well-trained and competent workforce.” To view and apply for open positions, please visit Career Opportunities on our website at www.stockmanbank.com.
As plans move forward to open the Kalispell office, Stockman is continuing to identify additional, convenient locations in the Flathead to build new banking offices. We anticipate breaking ground in October on our first new, state-of-the-art banking facility in Whitefish to be located at 6588 Highway 93 South. Construction is expected to be complete near the end of 2022.
Stockman Bank is Montana’s largest, family-owned, community bank, with 36 full-service locations across the state. Founded in 1953, Stockman is uniquely focused on Montana, with comprehensive banking products and services, along with state-of-the-art online and mobile banking, wealth management and insurance services.