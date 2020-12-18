Vaccines for COVID-19 may have put a light at the end of a tunnel when it comes to the pandemic, but that tunnel is still long, and full of uncertainty for many small businesses.
Millions of jobless people, meanwhile, are on the brink of personal disaster, even as Congress again wrestles — perhaps unsuccessfully — over another round of stimulus.
If coronavirus aid is not extended, many fear the downward domino effect that is likely to have on those still unemployed is ultimately headed straight for the heart of America’s small businesses. A Montana Bankers Association survey of small businesses, for example, suggested recently that Montana could permanently lose as many as 20 percent of its small businesses without more aid.
Meadowlark owner Travis Peterson is among small business owners who believes more aid is vital.
“I like to think we are rounding the bend on the pandemic, but we still have months of unknown factors on when we can go back to 75, 100 percent occupancy,” he told the Sidney Herald. “And no one knows when people will feel like it’s safe for a majority to go back out in public like we used to.”
Peterson hasn’t had to lay anyone off yet, and hopes he doesn’t have to. He’s been through every possible expense, trying to ensure that is the case. But he can’t say the business is out of the woods yet.
“Overall, we are probably down I’d say about 50 percent from the normal amount of beer we produce in a year,” he said. “I don’t think we will have to lay anyone off, but that is really hard to accommodate.”
To him, stimulus is a no-brainer.
“If you took a handful of small business owners and said how do you feel about another stimulus package, how many of them would say no?” he asked. “We would certainly take the help. I don’t see it as a handout either. It’s a form of assistance.”
Meadowlark was among businesses on a statewide tour by Montana’s new SBA Director Brent Donnelly last week. The tour highlighted businesses that received money from the Paycheck Protection Program or other CARES Act initiatives, as well as the importance of shopping local.
“If you spend a dollar locally, upward of 70 percent of it stays here,” Donnelly said. “That’s how impactful small businesses are on the local community.”
Donnelly said the stories he’s heard on the tour show Montana businesses have true grit and ingenuity.
“Montana businesses have put their heads down and figured out ways to stay alive,” Donnelly said. “And some of them I think, as a result of that innovation, will come out of this thing a good deal stronger.”
A coffeeshop, for example, who wasn’t selling as much coffee during the pandemic went out and found new customers it could deliver coffee to instead.
“When his other customers come back, well he’s grown his business,” Donnelly said.
At Meadowlark, SBA funds helped the brewery/restaurant business pivot to production of hand sanitizer. The brewery also implemented an online point of sale system so it could shift to a takeout/delivery model.
Neither of these were things Peterson had ever contemplated doing prior to the pandemic, but they were possible, thanks to CARES Act funding.
Meadowlark has pushed hard on wearing masks, washing hands, and social distancing, Peterson added, to ensure people who may have family members who are vulnerable to COVID-19 can feel comfortable coming into the restaurant.
“We’re using a lot of to-go containers, a lot of throw-away products,” he said. “We still try to be environmentally conscious, but we are going through a lot of styrofoam containers.”
The community, meanwhile, has rallied around the restaurant, Peterson said.
“A lot of the larger businesses, like the hospital and ONEOK have ordered food to go,” he said. “And we have delivered food, too, which was never on my radar.”
He feels that people in Sidney do recognize the strength small businesses return to the community, versus online businesses, which do not pay it forward to the local community.
“We wouldn’t have all the ancillary sports programs, Boys and Girls Club, all these other foundations and groups, if not for small businesses,” he said. “We need the people here to support us so we can continue paying it forward. We don’t want a ghost town right. That is why we built this downtown on Central, because we want it engrained, enmeshed.”
Not all businesses, however, were keen on stimulus from Washington. Chris Entzel, owner of Sidney Mercantile, believes that without mandates people will stop being so scared to shop or dine out.
“I think the government needs to quit with mandates, and let everyone who wants to or is able to, get back to work,” she told the Sidney Herald. “All jobs are essential.”
Her business didn’t apply for any CARES Act funding, she added, but still did better in 2020 overall than in 2019. That, she said, is thanks to customers, who she believes do understand the importance of shopping local.
“The only reason Sidney Mercantile has been successful throughout COVID and many oilfield layoffs in 2020 is because of our amazing customers,” she said. “They are very community-minded and appreciate all that the Sidney Mercantile has to offer.”