The Montana Bankers Association recently surveyed the executives of banks throughout the state, seeking insights and guidance regarding the best strategy to help Montana businesses recover the most recent round of business restrictions being imposed by state and local authorities due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The anonymous, on-line survey conducted from Wednesday, Nov. 18 – Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 evaluated the opinions and level of urgency experienced by Montana business owners, according to the bankers who serve as their financial institutions and advisors.
Here are the most significant results of the survey:
1. More than 80% of Montana bankers who serve business customers believe additional financial assistance from the Federal government is required in order to help Montana businesses cope with the recently imposed business restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Overall, there is a sense of urgency that this assistance come “sooner than later” or action be taken “now.”
More than 37% of the 58 Montana bankers surveyed, agreed that the U.S. Congress and President should “take action now” to put in place new government financial assistance programs that will help struggling Montana businesses. They agreed that “this is just as serious, possibly more so, than the March/April 2020 shut down.” More than 44% of the bankers survey indicated that the previously implemented financial assistance were “very useful.” They agreed that additional financial assistance is necessary for some of their business customers, help that they hope will come “sooner than later, but we are not at a crisis point.” Less than 18% of the Montana bankers surveyed agreed that their customers are “doing fine” and no additional financial assistance is required from the government (Q2).
2. A new round of financial assistance promises to help prevent many Montana businesses from going bankrupt in 2021. If a new round of financial assistance from the Federal government is made available, the number of Montana businesses who participate may decrease.
More than 42% of the bankers surveyed believed that 20% or more of their business customers will go out of business if there is not a second round of financial assistance from the Federal government (Q5). More than 44% of the Montana bankers surveyed indicated most of their business customers are “doing fine” and continue to recover from the Spring 2020 shut down. Thirty-three percent of the bankers surveyed indicated that many of their business customers who survived thanks, in part, to the first CARES Act (PPP) financial assistance, will go out of business in 2021 (Q4).
3. For the most part, employers in Montana who leveraged the CARES ACT (PPP) financial assistance continue to keep their employees on board at this point.
Eighty-six percent of the bankers surveyed reported that fewer than 25 percent of their business customers are now laying off or terminating employees, with only 13% reporting that layoffs or terminations are at a rate higher than 25% (Q3).
“The banking executives included in this survey, and their employees, are on the front-lines of the economic recovery and business restoration efforts, as we stave off the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Our hope is that the collective guidance from this survey and from business owners themselves will prove useful to our elected officials at the Federal and State level, as the near-term efforts to quell the pandemic are having significantly negative consequences for many Montana businesses. Based on the overall guidance from this survey, doing nothing will have a severe impact with increased bankruptcies and significant lay-offs or terminations affecting employees and business owners in Montana,” – Cary Hegreberg, President and CEO, Montana Bankers Association
