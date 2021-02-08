Hanna Cross opened her business, the TapHouse Bar and Grill, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Where others saw strange timing, Cross saw something else entirely.
“I was like, I don’t think it will get any worse,” she said. “We are at the bottom, so you can only go up.”
It’s turned out to be a good bet so far. Within the first month of operation, Cross was able to recoup her initial investments, and she was able to get an SBA loan to help out as well, one that she doesn’t have to start paying until March.
“I’m next to two hotels, and we see a bit of traffic,” she said. “We had a good Christmas and hunting season was good for us. So I think, especially with this summer, people are tired, they want to go places. We will be really good this summer I think, and then moving forward.”
Cross was one of two businesses in northeastern Montana showcased during the 2021 Annual Economic Outlook Seminar put on by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research Center. The other was a new brewery that hopes to open this March in Miles City.
The two-day seminar looked at not only how COVID-19 has reshaped the economy, but how best to move forward after the statewide recession that has upended so many norms.
Cross said one of the big lessons the pandemic drove home for her is just how much customers really define a business.
She’s been a member of the corporate world where products got made and marketed based more on someone’s ideas about what customers wanted, rather than perhaps what customers really wanted.
“We really pushed our ideas first,” Cross admitted. “But with COVID, it’s all how your customers reacted and what they were concerned with. That’s how you reacted as well. So if that was a lot of extra social distancing, yep, that’s what we gave you. And if they wanted a cheaper product, that’s what we gave you. So whatever they wanted, they determined what the business was for us.”
Another pandemic lesson learned for Cross was adaptability.
“I went through lists and lists and lists of items we needed for that new location, and then I’d go to order,” she said. “Nope, can’t, out of stock. Nope, not shipping. Nope, temporarily out of operation.”
Paradoxically, it forced a more critical eye on what she was planning to do, and how necessary that expense truly was.
“Do we really need this, what if we cook it differently?” she said. “We had to get really creative on what equipment is actually needed and how is it going to get there, and was it actually going to get there.”
That flexible creativity extended to food as well.
“At one time we were trying to sell steaks, but I’d lose money giving you a steak, by a lot,” she said.
So they shifted to making their own sausages. Beer brats, polish sausages, smoked frank hotdogs.
“I have my husband make them, because he doesn’t count as labor, which is helpful,” she said, laughing. “We just make them and smoke them here, which is great.”
More seriously, Cross said, all the extra costs and limits on available food forced her to rethink to come up with something that would really work.
“We had to think about all the extra costs that we had to take in the beginning portion, because we had to use the food that was available,” she said. “So how do we even that out, how do we lower our cost below what we budgeted for, to make the year round out more.”
A final pandemic lesson Cross has taken to heart is the realization that this is, at the end of it all, just a moment.
“This moment is not going to last forever,” she said. “This time of the economy is not going to last forever. Just patience, and realizing that everything will come back. That is reassuring.”
Cross has heard the first five years of a business are usually the hardest.
“But I thought it was kind of fun,” she said. “When are you going to do that again, and when are you going to have those kind of challenges again?”