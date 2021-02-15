The Montana Department of Revenue has begun accepting 2020 individual state income tax returns, and Montanans with simple taxes can file their state returns online, quickly, and for free.
MT QuickFile is now available for Montanans who:
• Were full-year Montana residents in 2020;
• Only have income documented on W-2, 1099-DIV or 1099-INT forms;
• Do not have unemployment income;
• Are filing as single, head of household, or married filing jointly;
• Are taking the standard deduction;
• Are not claiming any tax credits (other than the Elderly Homeowner/Renter Credit.)
Montanans who meet all these criteria should check if they can use MT QuickFile. Just go to MTRevenue.gov/FilingOptions and complete the short questionnaire. Those unable to file with MT QuickFile can find links to other approved tax software.
Electronic filing is the safest and fastest way to file your return and get your refund as quickly as possible.
The department also reminds those who worked remotely in Montana for part of 2020 that wages earned while working in the state are taxable in Montana.
Montana and federal individual income tax returns are due April 15.
For more information, visit MTRevenue.gov.