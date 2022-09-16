Thai-Mexican street food is really a love story

Family, friends, and the business community gathered to cut the ribbon on a new Thai-Mexican Street Food restaurant in Sidney, opened by Asian Garden restaurant owners Kanda and Pedro Cerritos.

 Sidney Chamber of Commerce

There’s a new restaurant in town that has everyone talking, a blend of Thai and Mexican street foods. It turns out the owners of the restaurant, however, are not new to town. They are the owners of the Asian Gardens, which services delicious Chinese food.

Kanda Cerritos has been in Sidney since 2010. She came to help her mother open up the Asian Garden, after which she left for a time to open a restaurant in Billings in 2016. She returned in 2018 so her mother could retire.



Tags

Load comments