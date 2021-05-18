Thrifty White Pharmacy is excited to announce Robyn Brannan as the store manager for the White Drug Pharmacy in Sidney, Montana.
Robyn states, I have lived in Sidney for almost 35 years and have worked various jobs which helped lead me into the manager position at JC Penney until it sadly had to close. I held various positions while working there which allowed me the opportunity to gain valuable experience in Inventory management, accounting, shipping/receiving and personnel management. After the closing of JC Penney's, I had the opportunity of caring of my father and also taking care of my grandchildren which are so very important to me. I look forward to serving the needs of the Sidney community as the store manager of Thrifty White and look forward to seeing you soon.
Thrifty White Pharmacy offers a wide variety of services to help keep our patients healthy. With our Medication Synchronization Program, we can arrange to have all of your monthly maintenance prescriptions filled and ready for you to pick up on one day each month. Studies have shown that having all of your prescriptions filled at one time each month can improve your medication adherence and lower your total medical costs. We provide mail out service for our customer’s prescriptions. Thrifty White is able to fill most specialty medications. We have contracts with most insurance companies and will be able to fill your prescriptions even if your insurance hasn’t been accepted at other pharmacies in the past. Other services such as text message refill reminders and pick up notifications are available.
Thrifty White Pharmacy is an employee owned chain of 100 drug stores based out of Plymouth, Minnesota. The company has been in business since 1884 and has always operated pharmacies in communities throughout Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Montana. Thrifty White Pharmacy was recognized as the 2016 national “Pharmacy Innovator of the Year” by Drug Store News for its many programs to improve patient health. In addition, Thrifty White was awarded the Minnesota Retailers Association “Best Place to Work” for 2017.
Thrifty White Pharmacy is unique in that current and past employees own 100% of the shares of the company through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). This means that the employees that live and work in Hutchinson are the owners of the company. We look forward to serving our new patients in Hutchinson.
For your shopping ease, Thrifty White Pharmacy has an ecommerce business which stocks over 15,000 different products in categories such as toys, school supplies, kitchen, arts and crafts, pet supplies beauty aids, cosmetics and health aids. Order any of these items from the convenience of your home through thriftywhite.com and have them delivered right to your door.