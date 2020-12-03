Dear Editor:
The Election has come to pass, so now we are in prep for the 2021 Legislative Session. We will strive to advance our cause of which is to advocate for an Adequate Highway 2, in order to Enhance the economic viability of our communities.
Since 80% of business locates within communities that have a four-lane highway or better, it’s essential that Highway 2 is upgraded to the extent that will allow our communities to compete for and attract business.
Northern Montana’s Economy has lagged that of the rest of the state for decades and for several reasons. Among them, that we lack an adequate Highway 2 corridor, which causes commerce and trade to bypass our communities for the most part.
We also don’t have the political clout — “votes” that the rest of the state has — but that is not a reason for despair.
I have been involved a long time. I attest that “We the People in Northern Montana” haven’t been aggressive enough in telling our story.
We sit smack dab at the center of what I call, “The Golden Economic Region of North America” that consists of Alberta, Saskatchewan, North Dakota and Montana. We are energy. @e are a modern, productive agriculture sector. And we have a tourism potential yet to be realized.
As a former legislator, I am aware that every legislator represents a constituency, all have different wants and needs. And I will attest, it's not that other lawmakers are against us, it's that perhaps they aren’t aware of our wants and needs. That’s why I communicate with all legislators during the legislative session. I provide them information that may help them in their deliberations on issues of interest and concern to Northern Montana.
I’m in the process of reaching out to legislators who represent Communities in the Highway 2 corridor, to meet the newly elected, and to share thoughts and ideas as to growing our economy and creating jobs.
Please know that the communities that Highway 2 serves make up 20 to 25% of Montana’s GDP.
I have attached a list of legislators representing the Highway 2 Corridor in hopes that you will take the time to get to know your legislators. I will tell you, it makes a whale of a difference, when you contact them during the legislature.
Cordially,
Bob Sivertsen
Hwy 2 Association President