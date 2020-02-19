Timothy Cymbaluk has accepted the position of agriculturist at Sidney Sugars Inc.
In this position, Cymbaluk will provide agronomic expertise to area sugarbeet growers and be involved with managing harvest operations and sugar beet storage. He most recently worked for Simplot Grower Solutions.
Cymbaluk holds a bachelor’s degree in Crop and Weed Science from North Dakota State University.
Sidney Sugars Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Moorhead, Minnesota-based American Crystal Sugar Co.
Sidney Sugars is a beet sugar-processing facility located in Sidney, Montana.