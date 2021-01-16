BOZEMAN — Two Montana State University alumni recently completed a fellowship program designed to help them increase their startups’ social impact.
Miles Maxcer and Zariah Tolman were selected for the Blackstone LaunchPad & Techstars Fall Fellowship program, an eight-week fellowship they completed in December. Representatives from 40 student startups internationally were chosen for the program.
“More and more, burgeoning student entrepreneurs are demonstrating that they care more about having a social impact than turning large profits,” according to a statement from the program. “In response to this, the Blackstone Charitable Foundation, Techstars and Future Founders are helping a new wave of social impact entrepreneurs … (who are) all motivated to make a difference in the world around them.” Social impact entrepreneurs are those seeking a positive societal outcome, beyond financial success.
As part of the fellowship, which was held virtually, students and recent graduates who identify as social impact entrepreneurs had access to entrepreneurial resources and mentors to help them advance their startup ideas. Resources included coaching sessions with LaunchPad campus directors, weekly entrepreneurial workshops and a LaunchPad Mentor Week, which featured mentoring from Blackstone campus ambassadors and Techstars entrepreneurs and advisers. Fellows also had the opportunity to hear from a number of successful social impact entrepreneurs through a virtual LaunchPad speaker series. In addition, they received a $5,000 grant.
The fellows selected for the program were chosen from more than 125 applicants. Fellows’ startups focus on health care, mental health, sustainability, education, employment and more. In addition to MSU, Cornell University, Trinity College Dublin and New York University were represented in the group.
Tolman, who founded a nonprofit called Positivity Outward, called the fellowship an “incredible” experience that provided clarity and direction for her organization.
“I have been working on this venture on my own for about two years, but I was able to accomplish as much as I had in those two years in the eight weeks of the fellowship,” she said. “I attended all of the workshops, met with six mentors during mentor week, two of (whom) I have been able to continue a relationship with … and learned critical business fundamentals.
“Even though this fellowship was not technically an accelerator, it accelerated my personal growth as a social entrepreneur and the growth of my organization to have a sustainable upward trajectory that never would have been possible otherwise,” Tolman added.
Positivity Outward aims to help improve the mental health of rural youth, Tolman said. The nonprofit uses an app to connect rural youth to service opportunities that encourage personal development and community improvement while they raise funds for service projects and organizations. The app allows students to select positive activities, including mentorship, through which they can develop self-reflection practices and self-awareness.
Tolman graduated from MSU last spring with degrees in neuroscience and biochemistry, along with minors in biomedical engineering and global health. In 2019, she won a highly coveted Truman Scholarship. In 2020, she was one of three winners nationally of a $15,000 Samuel Huntington Fellowship for Public Service award to help launch Positivity Outward.
Maxcer founded The Ant Network, a science communication company that aims to change how people think about insects to help solve biodiversity and education crises. The startup uses online videos, museum and science center exhibits, and in-person presentations. Representatives from The Ant Network have given more than 50 presentations at schools and science camps around the Northwest and installed exhibits in schools and at Bozeman’s Montana Science Center. The Ant Network also produced a documentary about the ant research in Madagascar in partnership with the California Academy of Sciences and North Carolina State University.
Maxcer graduated in May 2020 from MSU Honors College’s directed interdisciplinary studies program, where he studied environmental science, entomology, science communication and political science.
The Ant Network previously earned a second place award in the inaugural MSU $50K Venture Competition and earned multiple awards at the 30th annual John Ruffatto Business Startup Challenge. In addition, both it and Positivity Outward have been involved with the MSU Blackstone LaunchPad.
“If 2020 has taught us anything, it's that the world needs more young entrepreneurs who are willing to build businesses that not only serve their customers, but serve as a force for good as well," said Scott Issen, president and CEO of Future Founders. "We're excited to expand our role with the Blackstone LaunchPad fellowship and offer these talented student entrepreneurs the training, peer community and resources they need to create lasting social impact."
