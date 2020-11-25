Areas around Fairview and Sidney will be getting better broadband internet connectivity thanks to a western North Dakota project by RTC, which is being funded by North Dakota’s Broadband ReConnect Program.
Broadband ReConnect, overseen by North Dakota Rural Development, offers federal financing options from grants, loans, and combinations of the two, to improve connectivity for rural customers across America.
RTC’s MonDak project will benefit about 1,500 rural residents spanning about 540 square miles.
RTC will expand its current fiber optic infrastructure to these underserved locations to provide state of the art telephone, video, and broadband services. The customers in these areas can expect access to broadband speeds up to 1 GB and will have access to the same services offered to current subscribers of RTC; they will be provided the best broadband speeds available across the country.
“These under-served homes, farms, ranches and businesses are just outside RTC’s current service area, so when this program became available, it was a logical decision for RTC to apply for funds to serve these locations as these are our friends and neighbors.” Shane Hart, RTC CEO/General Manager.
Online
To learn more about Rural Development’s ReConnect program, go to www.USDA.gov/reconnect.