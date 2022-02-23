Understanding Labor Market Information for Employers is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. via Zoom.
The month’s webinar “Understanding Labor Market Information for Employers” features speaker Nick Holom, Economist with the Montana Department of Labor & Industry’s Research and Analysis Bureau.
Labor Market Information (LMI) is any information, data or analysis related to the labor force and/or workforce. The goal of LMI is to help employers make informed plans, choices, and decision about their business. During the presentation, Mr. Holom will share resources that are available on the Research and Analysis Bureau website lmi.mt.gov. He will show employers were to find information and statistics including occupational employment statistics, job projections and local area profiles.
Mr. Holom grew up in Glasgow, MT, and graduated from Montana State University with a Master’s in Applied Economics. Since starting at MTDLI in 2019, his research has focused on issues and programs affecting Montana’s workforce, including topics such as Unemployment Insurance, the Registered Apprentice Program, as well as the factors contributing to Montana’s on-going workforce shortage. In his work, Mr. Holom hopes to improve Montanan’s understanding of labor market information and provide better data and tools to put Montana’s economic trends into context.