Unemployment continues to fall in Richland County, according to the latest figures from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.
The figures show unemployment rates dropping 2 percent to 3.1 percent. Total jobs were listed as 5,575, an increase of 67 year over year.
Unemployment in neighboring Roosevelt County, meanwhile, dropped .7 percent to 3.8 percent. Total jobs were 4,244, an increase of 103 year over year.
Unemployment in Wibaux, to the south, dropped .6 percent to 3 percent. Total jobs were 415, 11 fewer jobs year over year.
In Dawson County, unemployment dropped .9 percent to 2.4 percent, with 4,491 total jobs, a 103 increase year over year.
Statewide, key employment indicators remain strong, Gov. Greg Gianforte said, with unemployment rates hitting a record low in April at 2.3 percent. That compares to a national unemployment rate of 3.6 percent, and it is the fifth lowest rate in the nation.
“Montana’s record-breaking jobs recovery and economic comeback are strong thanks to hardworking Montanans,” Gianforte said. “Our continued focus on cutting taxes, rolling back red tape, and attracting and training workers in critical industries like health care, construction, and manufacturing is key to fueling future job creation, growth, and prosperity.”
Gianforte added that more than 28,000 jobs have been created in the state since the November 2020 election, and that the state’s total employment is at its highest level ever, at 547,573 Montanans working and with 2,232 additional workers employed over March.
Inflation, however, is continuing to take a bite out of worker paychecks, the governor acknowledged.
Montana households are paying on average $652 more per month, including $66 more for food, $10 more for shelter, $290 more in transportation costs, and $166 more in energy costs. On an annualized basis, costs for Montana families have increased by $7,800 per year just due to inflation, according to the U.s. Joint Economic Committee.
“Montana families are struggling to make ends meet as the Biden administration has imposed an inflation tax on them, eating away at what they work hard to earn. We wouldn’t be in this massive hole if the federal government hadn’t recklessly spent trillions of dollars it didn’t need to spend,” Gov. Gianforte said. “The best way out of a hole is to stop digging, and the best way out of the Biden inflation hole is for the president to stop with the out-of-control spending.”