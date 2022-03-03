USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is accepting applications for grants until May 2, 2022, to fund Montana projects that could stimulate the development and adoption of innovative conservation approaches and technologies. Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) generally fund pilot projects, field demonstrations and on-farm conservation research.
Tom Watson, NRCS state conservationist for Montana, said $225,000 is available for the state-component CIG this year. He said applicants can request up to $75,000 for projects lasting one to three years.
Watson said projects should address one or more of the resource concerns identified for this program: community agriculture, soil health, irrigation technology, range health, and water quality and quantity. CIG projects are expected to lead to the transfer of conservation technologies, management systems, and innovative approaches to agricultural producers, into government technical manuals and guides, or to the private sector.
The Montana CIG program provides special consideration to projects substantially involving or benefitting historically underserved producers or groups of producers. This includes proposals from historically underserved producers, veteran farmers or ranchers, or community-based organizations comprised of or representing these entities. Such entities may include those developing innovative conservation approaches or technologies specifically targeting historically underserved producers’ unique needs, 1890 or 1994 land grant institutions and tribal colleges, and others.
Applications must be submitted electronically through grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 2, 2022.
Information about this CIG opportunity and the application process is available online at grants.gov. Search for Montana CIG. General CIG information can be found at www.mt.nrcs.usda.gov.