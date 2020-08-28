Valley Med Flight has grown into the upper Midwest’s largest air medical service provider. In 2013 it began service in Sidney. In early 2011, Valley Med Flight started servicing northeastern North Dakota from Grand Forks, with a base station in Williston.
All of Valley Med Flight’s operations — including those in Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota and Michigan — will undergo extensive rebranding over the next few months. At the heart of this rebranding campaign is a change of the program name to Guardian Flight — matching the parent company name.
Guardian Flight, a Global Medical Response Solution, is a leading provider of air medical services, management and experience in the air medical industry.
“While our name will be changing, you can expect to receive the same service and expertise expected of us,” stated Regional Director Robert Miller. “For our partners in care, the process of requesting an aircraft remains the same.”
Among those partners are medical facilities in the MonDak, including hospitals in eastern Montana. In fact, Valley Med Flight currently employs seven key people at its Sidney location including three pilots, two flight nurses and two flight paramedics. Each crew member is highly trained and experienced in their field. Crews are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“We are proud to continue being a part of the communities we serve in providing the best possible care to patients and their loved ones,” said Miller.
Pilots work 12-hour shifts, with mandated time off per federal regulations. Medical crews work 24-hour shifts.
Additionally, Valley Med Flight employs eight people at its Williston location including four pilots, two flight nurses and two flight paramedics. As with its Sidney base, the Williston crews are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The standard crew configuration is one pilot, plus two medical specialists.
“We have two specially trained crew members providing care,” Miller stated, describing a critical flight situation. “Whereas, in an ambulance there will typically be only one care provider in the patient compartment.
“The pilots are not medically trained,” Miller continued. “They are highly trained and experienced, and are experts in critical-care transport.”
Regardless of age, Valley Med Flight transports all patients with injury or illness deemed to be beyond the medical capabilities of the sending facility. Flight crews are trained in the most current practices related to caring for patients requiring any medical, surgical, cardiac, neurological, OB/GYN, pediatric, trauma or burn specialty.
Base Manager Mary Lipscomb, who is also a flight Paramedic, said she derives satisfaction from helping “the citizens of Richland County and surrounding areas when they need it most.”
Valley Med Flight provides a higher level of care with a faster transport time over a greater distance than an ambulance. However, they can only be activated by local EMS/First Responders/Law Enforcement or a sending physician/medical provider at a hospital.
Citizens should always call 911 in an emergency and allow those agencies to decide if an incident requires air ambulance services.
Experts in the Air
Flight Nurse Ashley Scharf said she enjoys the challenges that come with her job.
“I like that each day is a new adventure, and I get to work autonomously outside and with the rural communities we serve,” Scharf said.
The average response time to the Sidney hospital is 15 minutes, or they can have their plane ready for take-off — with crew — and available within 25 minutes.
Pilots operate a Pilatus PC12 single-engine turboprop airplane. It has a range of over 1,500 miles and reaches a cruising speed of 300 mph. It is equipped with a complete medical (ICU type) configuration, GPS Navigation, air conditioning, built-in oxygen, Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TWAS), Traffic Collision and Avoidance System (TCAS), satellite communication and tracking, and a pressurized cabin.
Lead Pilot Kevin Keegan said he gets job satisfaction from “providing a safe and efficient mode of transport for patients in rural communities and providing alternate options for sending facilities depending on the weather conditions.”
The newest member of the Sidney team, Pilot Brett Berry, said: “I love that I bring a specialized skill set to the community where I grew up and continue to live.”
In addition to its state-of-the-art planes, a helicopter can be requested by EMS staff, fire department crews or police personnel if they think the area is too remote for an airplane.
For people who require ongoing medical flights, exclusive memberships are available. Those interested can apply online, call, or download a brochure from http://www.valleymedflight.com/membership/
Valley Med Flight is located at 2802 3rd St NW Sidney, MT 59270