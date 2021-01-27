Kindergarten Registration for the Fall 2021 School Term will be held the month of February at West Side School in Sidney. If you have a child who will be 5 on or before Sept. 10, you are encouraged to register them, whether you have decided for sure your child will start school this fall. We register at this time so we can order supplies for the upcoming school year.
Parents need to bring the child’s Birth Certificate and Immunization Record when registering. We will take copies of these for the school file.
West Side School office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.