Submit your comments on affordable housing provisions

Submit your comments on affordable housing provisions

 sidney Herald/Williston Herald

Stand at the intersection of Bridger Drive and Story Mill Road in Bozeman, Montana, and your eyes will naturally gravitate to the picturesque Bridger Mountains ahead. Direct your gaze slightly downward and you will witness a neighborhood coming to life.

The Bridger View neighborhood aims to create a new way of living to accommodate Bozeman’s exploding population and respond to its rising home costs. When fully finished in the early summer of 2023, the eight-acre site will feature 62 homes—half of which will be sold at market rates and the other half at below-market prices for middle-income households. The lower sale prices are badly needed. Even with the below-market-rate loans and down-payment assistance that Montana Housing, the state’s housing finance agency, provides to low-, moderate-, and middle-income borrowers who might otherwise not be able to afford to purchase homes, prospective home buyers face a lack of affordable supply in the Bozeman market. According to a recent Bozeman Real Estate Group report, the median price of a single-family home in the city is $899,500.1



Tags

Load comments