WHITEFISH, MONT (March 2, 2021) — Whitefish Review has announced a humor writing contest that will be judged by a group including comedian Jimmy Kimmel and musician Huey Lewis. The journal offers $1000 in prize money between two categories, one for true stores and the other for figments of the imagination. In addition to the prize money, the winners will be published in issue #26, “Taking Flight” (Spring/Summer 2021).
“This past year has been filled with a lot of heaviness,” said Brian Schott, founding editor of the Montana literary journal. “We’d like to add more levity to our forthcoming issue and have a little fun while we try to raise money for our project.”
Jimmy Kimmel is the Emmy-winning host of ABC’s late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kimmel was interviewed for the Review’s 10-year anniversary issue (#20 “Out of Time”) in 2017. Huey Lewis is a Grammy-winning musician, having sold over 30 million albums with his band. Lewis was interviewed in December 2019 for issue #24 (“Awakenings & Our Teachers”).
“I think everyone out there has a funny, true story to tell — or maybe one they just made up,” says Schott. “We hope the literary community will rally around this effort to help make us laugh. Both of our celebrity judges on the panel have a unique sense of humor with a Montana sensibility.”
Submissions are accepted online at www.whitefishreview.submittable.com. All submissions are judged blindly with no submitter information included.
Whitefish Review showcases fiction, essays, poetry, cultural commentary, interviews, art, and photography. Editors seek work that explores the landscapes of the human condition, striving to spread illumination and beauty from the mountains of Montana and beyond.
As a recognized non-profit corporation created for the public good, Whitefish Review is supported by generous donations, grants, and subscriptions. Copies of Whitefish Review are available in local and national bookstores and for order online at www.whitefishreview.org.
The nuts and bolts:
MONTANA Prize for Humor
$1000 in prizes in 2 categories! ($500 per category)
1. I Made this Stuff Up! (Fiction Humor)
2. You’ll Never Believe This! (The Truth Is Stranger)
Judges include Jimmy Kimmel and Huey Lewis.
Deadline: April 1, 2021
$20 Entry fee. A fundraiser for Whitefish Review.
Winners will be published in the Spring/Summer 2021 issue.
Submissions are accepted online at www.whitefishreview.submittable.com.