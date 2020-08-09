Using free public Wi-Fi at a coffee shop or airport hotspot is great for convenience, but bad for security.
Most free access points do not make use of encryption. This is done for convenience and ease of access. If every person had to ask the barista or gate attendant for the Wi-Fi key, it would get unruly and no actual work would get done.
Keep in mind that you are sharing those wireless airwaves with anyone within range of your wireless communications.
Programs exist that allow others to view wireless computer communications within range of their device. This technology lets the bad guys see what you are doing and the data you are exchanging with other websites. With it, they can see your usernames and passwords.
You are not secure unless your are:
• using websites with https. The little s is for secure. It’s like speaking a language only two people can understand (your computer and the website).
• using Virtual Private Network (VPN) software to encrypt all your wireless communications.
• using a VPN client to encrypt and route your wireless communications. This allows you to create a secure channel for your computer to communicate.
VPN In Depth
With a VPN connection, your communication to a website is secured even if you are accessing a website without https. If there are any bad guys around you listening in on your Wi-Fi traffic, it will be safe.
It is a good practice to use a VPN when accessing a public networking Wi-Fi hotspot. Think of VPN as your very own private network. VPN creates a virtual tunnel for your computer to communicate securely through the public network.
Before traveling for work, consult with your IT department about its data security policies for employees and business owners while they are on the road. Your IT pro can explain how to setup your VPN connection (if your company has VPN access) when you arrive at your hotel or other destination. They can also assist you with obtaining a 3G/4G cellular network card
Finally, be careful if you are using a wireless device from your cellular phone provider, such as 3G or 4G network access. This is not Wi-Fi; it is not subject to Wi-Fi Security Policies.
Remember: Stop. Look. Think. Don’t be fooled.
