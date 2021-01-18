3 new Richland County cases of COVID-19
5 released from isolation
1087 total cases since pandemic began
1049 recoveries
25 active cases
13 deaths
1459 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 18,985 tests
89,576 cases of COVID-19 since pandemic began
83,527 recoveries
4,956 active cases
3,974 hospitalizations since pandemic began
169 active hospitalizations
1093 deaths
New cases of COVID-19 reported in Richland County on Jan. 16
Case 1087: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1086: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1085: A female in her 90’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.