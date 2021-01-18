3 new Richland County cases of COVID-19

5 released from isolation

1087 total cases since pandemic began

1049 recoveries

25 active cases

13 deaths

1459 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 18,985 tests

89,576 cases of COVID-19 since pandemic began

83,527 recoveries

4,956 active cases

3,974 hospitalizations since pandemic began

169 active hospitalizations

1093 deaths

New cases of COVID-19 reported in Richland County on Jan. 16

Case 1087: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1086: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1085: A female in her 90’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

