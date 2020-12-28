4 new Richland County cases of COVID-19
7 recoveries
1017
total cases since the pandemic began
981 recoveries
25 active cases
11 deaths
1035
new Montana cases out of 10,325 tests
79,999 cases since the pandemic began
73,481 recoveries
5,591
active cases
3,464
total hospitalizations
213 active hospitalizations
927 deaths
New Richland County cases of COVID-19 reported on Dec. 27
Case 1017: A female in her 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1016: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1015: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1014: A male in his 90’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.