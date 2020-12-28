4 new Richland County cases of COVID-19

7 recoveries

1017

total cases since the pandemic began

981 recoveries

25 active cases

11 deaths

1035

new Montana cases out of 10,325 tests

79,999 cases since the pandemic began

73,481 recoveries

5,591

active cases

3,464

total hospitalizations

213 active hospitalizations

927 deaths

New Richland County cases of COVID-19 reported on Dec. 27

Case 1017: A female in her 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1016: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1015: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

Case 1014: A male in his 90’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.

