0 new Richland County cases of COVID-19
6 released from isolation
769 doses of vaccine administered in Richland county
164
fully immunized
8,382 Richland County residents eligible for vaccination
1102 total Richland County cases since pandemic began
1070 recoveries
19 active cases
13 deaths
775 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 20,352 tests
77,739 does of vaccine administered
14,704
total Montanas fully immunized
91,816 Montana cases since pandemic began
86, 274
recoveries
4,391
active cases
4,128 total
hospitalizations
129active hospitalizations
1,151
Montana deaths