0 new Richland County cases of COVID-19

6 released from isolation

769 doses of vaccine administered in Richland county

164

fully immunized

8,382 Richland County residents eligible for vaccination

1102 total Richland County cases since pandemic began

1070 recoveries

19 active cases

13 deaths

775 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 20,352 tests

77,739 does of vaccine administered

14,704

total Montanas fully immunized

91,816 Montana cases since pandemic began

86, 274

recoveries

4,391

active cases

4,128 total

hospitalizations

129active hospitalizations

1,151

Montana deaths

Tags

Load comments