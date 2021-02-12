1. Parenting Conference, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Sidney Faith Alliance Church, 301 E. Main Street. Online at https://www.facebook.com/events/732734430585797.
2. Anxiety/Depression adult Peer to Peer support group meets 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at Pella Church, 418 W. Main Sidney. Use the east door. Call 406-433-3350 with questions.
3. Snacks and Chats, Teen Anxiety/Depression group, meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Pella Church, 418 W. Main, Sidney. Use the east door. Call 406-433-with questions.
4. Survivors of Suicide Loss meet at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month in the fellowship hall of the Sidney Church of the Nazarene. Anyone touched by suicide is welcome.
5. Sidney Youth Center at Faith Alliance Church from 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays. This is a place for youths in 6th to 12th grades to hang out and play games or do homework and work on group project. Tutoring and free wifi available. Not a religious event.
Have an event for us to feature in this calendar? Email it to editor@sidneyherald.com for consideration.