1. Lutefisk and meatball dinner, from noon to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 10 at First Lutheran Church of Savage. Prices, $15 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under. New addition provides room to socially distance, and/or the church will offer meals to go.
2. Parenting Conference, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Sidney Faith Alliance Church, 301 E. Main Street. Online at https://www.facebook.com/events/732734430585797.
3. Anxiety/Depression adult Peer to Peer support group meets 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at Pella Church, 418 W. Main Sidney. Use the east door. Call 406-433-3350 with questions.
4. Snacks and Chats, Teen Anxiety/Depression group, meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Pella Church, 418 W. Main, Sidney. Use the east door. Call 406-433-with questions.
Have an event for us to feature next week? Email it to editor@sidneyherald.com for consideration in this calendar.