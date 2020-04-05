The Fairview Ministerial Association will host a 10 a.m. drive-in service on Easter Sunday, April 12 at Starr Field, the community's local football field.
"We were delighted to receive clearance this week from Governor Bullock’s office to gather for a no-contact event," stated Pastor Kelly Sloan, principle organizer.
Visitors are required to remain in their own vehicles with members of their own household only, and participants leading the service will be sure to maintain social distancing guidelines, Pastor Sloan explained.
“People are used to watching the game from their vehicles around the perimeter of the field, so this won’t be much different,” stated Sloan, chairman of the Fairview Ministerial. “We’re eager to get our community together to share the hope and joy of the resurrection.
"Jesus Christ is alive, and nothing can cancel that,” he added.
Representatives from several Fairview churches will provide worship music, Scripture readings, prayers and a Bible message.
To address health-safety concerns, the Fairview Ministerial has purchased hundreds of sealed communion cups, each containing juice and a small wafer, and is working with Richland County Health Department authorities to determine the best practice for distribution.
“It’s not ideal,” Sloan acknowledged, “but at least we can remember Christ’s body and blood in community and be as safe as possible.”