The Sidney Herald is currently in the process of updating the “church” page and is looking for columnists for that page who can submit pieces on a regular basis.
We typically run two columnists per edition and with the average month having four Sundays (with an occasional fifth Sunday), there is room for eight columns per month. On the occasion there is a fifth Sunday, we would of course needs two more.
Our first preference would be local writers. Of course, in a place as wide open as we live in, local does not necessarily mean Sidney, Fairview or even Richland County. Let’s say within a one-hundred mile radius of Sidney would be considered “local” for the sake of this article.
Here are a few guidelines to help you decide if you want to be a part of the rotation.
- The columnist must commit to submitting a column on the Thursday before the Sunday it is to appear, preferably by noon. (There is an emphasis on the word commit.) The columnist will be expected to keep up with when their submission is due and submit their column on time.
- The columnist does not have to be a minister, priest, or any other type of clergy. A willingness to write about faith, church or religion in a positive light is all that is required.
- Columns should be between 500-700 words. Columns exceeding the maximum will be edited to fit the word limit.
- The columnist should not attack other churches, faiths or beliefs with their column. Doing so will not only disqualify that particular column but the columnist will be removed from the rotation.
- The column cannot contain announcements about their particular church or service times or dates.
- The columnist can submit a line at the end of the column stating their name, church affiliation, position and an email address if they so desire.
- A current headshot, preferably in color, is required to be a part of the rotation.
It is possible we will have less than eight columnists interested in being a part of the rotation. In that case we would allow those who wish to submit more than once per month the opportunity to do so.
There may be some who would just want to submit occasionally, and for those we will offer the chance to submit on those months with a fifth Sunday.
If you are interested in becoming a part of the rotation, please email editor@sidneyherald.com with your preference of how often you would be willing to submit a column.
We will accept submissions until Friday, June 18 at noon.