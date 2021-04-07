Today, 22,000 Montanans are among more than 6 million people in the United States living with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2050, if no cure is found, that nationwide total will approach 13 million. Caring for those loved ones day-to-day is one challenge. Preparing for the potentially staggering costs is yet another.
Financial planners estimate that the average cost of a single year in a nursing home ranges from $70,000 to $100,000. Stays can range from several months up to 10 years or more. Unfortunately, the average working-age American’s retirement savings is less than $100,000.
The Alzheimer’s Association is helping families anticipate and prepare for both the legal and financial challenges that accompany a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or other dementia with a free webinar on Wednesday, April 28 from 10-11:30 a.m.
“Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s” is an interactive program where participants learn about important legal and financial issues to consider, how to put plans in place, and how to access legal and financial resources near them.
Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s is one in a series of live webinars offered at no charge during the month of April. The full schedule for the month includes:
Like all programs and services of the Alzheimer’s Association, the webinars are offered at no charge, but registration is required. To register, click here or call the free Alzheimer’s Association Helpline at 800-272-3900. To learn more about Alzheimer’s Association programs and services, go to www.alz.org.