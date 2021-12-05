Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Women's Choir sing about making (not) everone's favorite Christmas dessert - fruitcake during Sunday's performance by the Sidney Area Community Christmas Choir concert. (See more photos on A8 and online at www.sidneyherald.com)
The 2021 Sidney Area Community Christmas Choir concert was filled with singing, instrumentals, narratives and plenty of comfort and joy for attendees. Snowflakes falling for the second consecutive day did not hinder lovers of Christmas music (both performers and spectators) from gathering at Sidney Middle School on Sunday afternoon for the popular event.
This year's concert featured 15 numbers ranging from sacred songs to popular secular tunes as well. Some of the songs included It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas, Glory To God, On This Night and others.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Women's Choir performed Fruitcake. No actual fruitcake was harmed or offered to those gathered, much to the delight of most of them.
Lana Hekkel performed The Little Drummer Boy on the Marimba while Vicki Vaira and Elicia Snodgrass played two songs on accordion.
The Sidney Central Elementary School Choir performed Peace Round using American Sign Language and the ever popular Sunrise Brass ensemble played Oh Come All Ye Faithful and All I Want For Christmas Is You.
Mary Pfau, Jen Ler, Nate Louisignau and Mercedes Lamb performed solos and Peggy Ann Stroud accompanied the choir on flute for a number as well.
The music was directed by Tyler Harris, Lana Hekkel and Nate Louisignau.
The event was narrated by Kyle Evans, who introduced each number, sometimes with humor and other times with poignant remarks.
Many attendees also brought donations of food for the local food bank as well.