The search is on. Who will be the first Miss Montana Volunteer, Teen Volunteer and Preteen Volunteer?
I.M.A.G.E. Production, Inc. board of directors located in Glendive, MT has made the decision to no longer be part of the Miss America Organization and will now be part of the brand-new Miss Volunteer America Pageant. This decision was not made on a whim, but with much thought and consideration for what is best for young women from across the state of Montana. This exciting new organization is dedicated to advancing young women through education and promoting service to their community, their state and the nation. It will promote each contestant’s own unique definition of beauty, believing that nothing is more beautiful than a good heart.
The first Miss Montana Volunteer Pageant will be July 22-24 in the spacious Dawson County High School Auditorium in conjunction with the Dawson Days Celebration in Glendive. The contestants will arrive July 18 for a week of rehearsals and growth while in Glendive. Thursday July 22 a 9-12 year old will be crowned Miss MT Preteen Volunteer along with the preliminary competition. Friday the first Miss MT Teen Volunteer, age 13-17, will advance to compete nationally next June. The first Miss Montana Volunteer will go on to compete at Miss Volunteer America on Sept. 1-4, 2021 in Jackson, TN. Scholarships from $300 to $5000 will be awarded to all teen and miss participants.
To become a contestant you must be at least the minimum age (9,13,17 years old) on the first day of the state pageant, July 22, 2021 and must not be older than the maximum age for that competition (12,17,25) on December 31, 2021. To compete in Miss MT Volunteer you must also be a high school graduate (or equivalent), a female (never married and not a parent), a Montana resident or full-time student at a Montana college, citizen of the United States of America and able to compete in all areas of competition.
The contestants are judged on interview 40%, talent (which can be broader than performing arts) 20%, evening gown 20%, fitness and wellness in swimsuit 20% and the top 5 answer an on-stage question. This program is far more than competing for a title and wearing a crown, it is the quality of the experience and the enduring legacy of volunteers that makes it so successful.
To become a contestant or volunteer, please contact executive director Jan Holden at holdenmissmt@gmail.com.