Winter lightup, now through Dec. 5, Enter this Christmas lights contest put on by the Sidney Herald and the Chamber of Commerce online at sidneyherald.com. Prizes of $300 for first, $200 for second, $100 for third sponsored by Seitz Insurance and Tri-County Implement. People’s Choice awards sponsored by Misty the Groomer, Esprit Health clinic, and Club Royale.
Christmas cash, now through Dec. 3. Get a red ticket for every $20 spent at local participating businesses, good for an entry in a drawing for up to $3,000 in Chamber Bucks. Drawing is Dec. 5. See the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Facebook page for details.
Big Bucks, now through Dec. 24. Qualified applicants to this Chamber of Commerce program can get an interest free loan of up to $1,000 for Big Bucks which can be used at Chamber businesses. Participating banks are Stockman Bank, Richland Federal Credit Union, and Yellowstone Bank. See the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Facebook page for details.
Lower Yellowstone Irrigation project Pop-up, now through Jan. 2 at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, featuring images and records from the MDHC collection that tell the history of the Lower Yellowstone Irrigation Project. Free.
Life through a Lens, now through Jan. 2 at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, featuring the photography and travels of Ruth Kendig. Free.
Nov. 25
Fairview Festival of trees, bidding begins at noon and continues through Nov. 29 on the Fairview Community Foundation Facebook page. View items in person at 407 S Ellery Avenue, Fairview from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 11 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28. Items must be picked up and paid for at that location from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29. To donate an item, take pictures and a video of the item and deliver it 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to 407 S. Ellery Avenue. There will be other options for bidding if you do not have Facebook. Call Trish Buxbaum 489-0390 or Mel Hurley 480-0184 for details.
Thursday, Nov. 26
Thanksgiving Day
Friday, Nov. 27
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Social Distancing with Santa, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at LYREC Lower Yard, 2900 W. Holly Street. Cost is $5 or a free will donation to the Boys and Girls Club.
Parade of Lights, 6:30 p.m. downtown. Santa and cookies at Reese and Rays IGA after parade. To register a float in the parde, visit the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture online at sidneymt.com.
Monday, Nov. 30
Sidney Moose Lodge, burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Sidney Moose Lodge, Turkey Noodle Soup, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members & qualified guests
Monday, Dec. 7
Sidney Moose Lodge burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests
Wednesday Dec . 9
Sidney Moose Lodge, Knoephla Soup, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana general meeting 6:30 p.m at the VFW
Richland Red Hatters meeting at the Sidney Country Club at 11:30am for Christmas Lunch. RSVP by December 8 to Sylvia 798-3882 or Margaret 488-4613
Friday, Dec. 11
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members & qualified guests
Sunday, Dec. 13
Moose Christmas dinner, 5:30 p.m., all members and family invited. Moose Lodge provides entree, members bring a salad or dessert, and an item for the Richland County Food Bank. Santa Claus is planning to visit at 6:30 .m.
Monday, Dec. 14
Sidney Lion Club, general meeting, noon to 1 p.m., and burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Sidney Moose Lodge, Taco Soup, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members & qualified guests
Sunday, Dec. 20
Sidney Moose Lodge breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon and Bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 21
Sidney Moose Lodge burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Malt barley webinar, 10 a.m. at Mountain States Crop Education Association website, mountainstateag.org. Variety of topics, including irrigation management and a market update by National Beer Wholesaler’s chief economist Lester Jones. In-person symposium for 2020 has been cancelled.
Thursday, Jan 14
Sugarbeet webinar, 10 a.m. at mountainstateag.org. Topics include sustainability, and an industry update from Scott Herndon, VP and general counsel for American Sugarbeet Growers Association. In-person symposium for 2020 has been cancelled.
Wednesday, Jun 9
Montana Young Professionals Summit, Jun 9 - 11 Richland Economic Development