Thursday, March 5
“Practices Supporting Sustainable and Economic Cotton Production” free webinar at 11 a.m. (MST). A farmer and two conservationists will discuss conservation practices weed control benefits, increasing water-use efficiency, and reducing the need for chemical fertilizers. For more information, contact Rex Dufour at rexd@ncat.org.
Friday, March 6
NPARL’s annual winter BrownBagger Series: Northern Plains Agricultural Research Laboratory (NPARL) invites all interested persons to join us for presentations and discussions about weeds, disease and pest insects from noon to 1 p.m. at the ARS lab, located at 1500 N. Central Ave. in Sidney. Bring your lunch. We’ll provide the dessert. Contact: Beth Redlin, cell 406-433-9427; beth.redlin@usda.gov; 406-480-3435.
Moose Lodge family supper, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Saturday, March 7
MonDak Center Open Studio. Classroom doors open between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Just walk in and we’ll create together. Fees apply. Pricing is based on the medium and the size of your project, and ranges from $10 to $65 with all supplies included. Contact MDHC at 406-433-3500 of visit mondakheritagecenter.org.
Sidney Moose chicken fried steak dinner, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
A wedding reception for Lee Candee and Jean (Hagler) Candee will be held at 7 p.m. at the Sidney Elks Lodge. Everyone is welcome!
Montanathon 2020 second annual dance marathon to benefit Shodair Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN) from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Montana State University Strand Union Building (SUB) Ballroom. While it is a dance marathon, there will also be games, storytelling, raffles and plenty of other fun activities. To learn more about Shodair Children’s Hospital, contact Alana Listoe at 406-444-7561 or visit Shodair.org.
Monday, March 9
Sidney Moose Lodge cards, 3:30 p.m. Burgers, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, March 10
Early Childhood Screenings for vision, hearing, speech/language, fine motor and gross motor concepts. Fairview School District, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fairview Alliance Church. Call 406-742-5265.
Wednesday, March 11
Early Childhood Screenings for vision, hearing, speech/language, fine motor and gross motor concepts. Rau and Borson school districts, 8:30–11 a.m. at Rau school gym. Call 406-482-8725. Also on March 11: Savage School District from 1:30–4 p.m. at Savage school gym. Call 406-776-2317.
Thursday, March 12
Early Childhood Screenings for vision, hearing, speech/language, fine motor and gross motor concepts. Lambert School District, 9–11 a.m. at Lambert school gym. Call 406-774-3333. Also on March 12: Richey School District from 2–3:30 p.m. at Richey school gym. Call 406-773-5523.
Thursday and Friday, March 12–13
The Peterson Farm Brothers will entertain at this year’s MonDak Ag Days and Trade Show. The two-day event will be held at the Richland County Fair Event Center. Contact Sidney Chamber of Commerce: 406-433-1916.
Friday, March 13
2020 Fish Fry Fridays. Sidney Knights of Columbus Council #3002 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ned Shinnick Hall, St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 7th St. SE, Sidney. Cost: $10 per person
Moose Lodge family supper, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Saturday, March 14
Sidney Moose Lodge ribeye steak, shrimp or ribeye steak and shrimp dinner, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Sunday, March 15
Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana will have their chapter meeting at the Ranger Lounge. Follow on Facebook @lonetreeabate for more information.
Monday, March 16
Richland Red Hatters will meet for lunch at Sunny’s at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by March 14 to Sylvia, 798-3882 or Margaret, 488-4613
Sidney Moose Lodge cards, 3:30 p.m. Burgers, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, March 17
Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 12 to 6 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 7th St. SE, Sidney. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. To make an appointment, call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org. Give blood. Help save lives!
Friday, March 20
2020 Fish Fry Fridays. Sidney Knights of Columbus Council #3002 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ned Shinnick Hall, St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 7th St. SE, Sidney. Cost: $10 per person
Moose Lodge family supper, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Saturday, March 21
MonDak Center Open Studio. Classroom doors open between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Just walk in and we’ll create together. Fees apply. Pricing is based on the medium and the size of your project, and ranges from $10 to $65 with all supplies included. Contact MDHC at 406-433-3500 of visit mondakheritagecenter.org.
Monday, March 23
Sidney Moose Lodge cards, 3:30 p.m. Burgers, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Friday, March 27
2020 Fish Fry Fridays. Sidney Knights of Columbus Council #3002 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ned Shinnick Hall, St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 7th St. SE, Sidney. Cost: $10 per person
Moose Lodge family supper, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Saturday, March 28
Moose Lodge cleaning party to get ready for rummage sale and painting, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Lunch provided.
Monday, March 30
Sidney Moose Lodge cards, 3:30 p.m. Burgers, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests. Stuff Easter eggs, 5 p.m.
Friday, April 3
Sidney High School spring play performance, Sidney Middle School Auditorium, 7 p.m. “Go Ask Alice,” by Frank Shiras.
2020 Fish Fry Fridays. Sidney Knights of Columbus Council #3002 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ned Shinnick Hall, St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 7th St. SE, Sidney. Cost: $10 per person
Saturday, April 4
Sidney High School spring play performance, Sidney Middle School Auditorium, 7 p.m. “Go Ask Alice,” by Frank Shiras.
MonDak Center Open Studio. Classroom doors open between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Just walk in and we’ll create together. Fees apply. Pricing is based on the medium and the size of your project, and ranges from $10 to $65 with all supplies included. Contact MDHC at 406-433-3500 of visit mondakheritagecenter.org.
Sunday, April 5
Sidney High School spring play performance, Sidney Middle School Auditorium, 2 p.m. “Go Ask Alice,” by Frank Shiras.
Tuesday, April 7
Richland County Health Department hosts a one-day Business Continuity Planning MGT 381 course, presented by the Rural Domestic Preparedness Consortium (RDPC). This 8-hour management-level course is designed to prepare small and large businesses to effectively plan for emergencies of all types. Class size is limited, so please register soon to ensure a spot. Richland County Health Department, 1201 W. Holly, Ste. 1 (upstairs conference rooms), Sidney. Contact: 406-433-2207.
Friday, April 10
Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) officials request nominations for the 2020 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) awards. DPHHS seeks nominations by the April 10 deadline in the following categories: EMS Volunteer Provider of the Year; EMS Career Provider of the Year; EMS Service of the Year; 911 Dispatcher of the Year; EMS Supporter of the Year. Awards will be presented May 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda in Helena. Nomination forms can be downloaded at www.montanaEMS.mt.gov. Contact Shari Graham at sgraham2@mt.gov or at 406-444-6098.
Saturday, April 18
MonDak Center Open Studio. Classroom doors open between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Just walk in and we’ll create together. Fees apply. Pricing is based on the medium and the size of your project, and ranges from $10 to $65 with all supplies included. Contact MDHC at 406-433-3500 of visit mondakheritagecenter.org.
Sunday, April 19
Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana will have their chapter meeting at the Ranger Lounge. Follow on Facebook @lonetreeabate for more information.
Tuesday, April 21
“Meanwhile, Back at the Ranch” presentation honors centennial farms and ranches. The public is invited to attend the free presentation by Montana Historical Society (MHS) Interpretive Historian Christine Brown at 7 p.m. at MonDak Heritage Center, 120 3rd Ave., Sidney. Contact: Christine Brown at 406-444-1687 or email christine.brown@mt.gov
Tuesday, May 5
Notice is hereby given that regular registration for all School Election(s) to be held on May 5, 2020, will close at 5 p.m. April 6, 2020. NOTE: If you miss this regular registration deadline, you may still register for the election by showing up at the county election office up to and including on Election Day. Persons who wish to register and who are not presently registered may do so by requesting a form for registration by mail or by appearing at the county election office. If you have moved, please update your registration information by filling out a new voter registration card and submitting it to the county election office.
Sunday, May 17
Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana will have their chapter meeting at the Ranger Lounge. Follow on Facebook @lonetreeabate for more information.