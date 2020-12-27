Lower Yellowstone Irrigation Project Pop-up, now through Jan. 2 at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, featuring images and records from the MDHC collection that tell the history of the Lower Yellowstone Irrigation Project. Free.
Life through a Lens, now through Jan. 2 at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, featuring the photography and travels of Ruth Kendig. Free.
When the West was Won, now through Jan. 2 at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE. Paintings and mixed media explores the American West.
Montana’s Museum, free admission now through Jan. 2. The museum, located at 225 No. Roberts St., Helena, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
30th Annual Miniature art show, now through Jan. 16 at Mondak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE. Highlights artists from around the world who work in miniature format.
Thursday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve
Friday, Jan. 1
New Year’s Day
Saturday, Jan. 2
Confluence scrapbooking, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 4
Sidney Moose Lodge burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Jodi Lightner: Straight There and Back art exhibit, drawings examine how architecture coexists with what we are thinking and imagining. Free exhibit at MDHC
MonDak Heritage Center resumes its regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Sidney Moose Lodge, chili soup, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 8
Family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Saturday, Jan. 9
Mexican dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Sunday, Jan 10
First Lutheran Church of Savage will hold its annual LUTEFISK AND MEATBALL DINNER. Serving will be from 12:00p.m.-3:30p.m. Prices are $15.00 for adults and $5.00 for children 12 and under. Our new addition will have room to social distance or we will offer meals to go.
Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 11
Sidney Moose Lodge burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Wellness Webinar noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 12, 26, & Feb. 9, by Richland and Yellowstone County Extension. Pre-registration online at https://bit.ly/2KLNi9a. Questions? Call Jackie Rumph 25-2828 or Carrie Krug 433-1206.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Malt barley webinar, 10 a.m. at Mountain States Crop Education Association website, mountainstateag.org. Variety of topics, including irrigation management and a market update by National Beer Wholesaler’s chief economist Lester Jones. In-person symposium for 2020 has been cancelled.
Sidney Moose Lodge, chicken noodle soup, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, Jan, 14
Sugarbeet webinar, 10 a.m. at mountainstateag.org. Topics include sustainability, and an industry update from Scott Herndon, VP and general counsel for American Sugarbeet Growers Association. In-person symposium for 2020 has been cancelled.
Friday, Jan. 15
Confluence quilters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 15 & 16
Family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Saturday, Jan. 16
Sidney Moose Lodge, meet and greet, 11 a.m., for those interested in learning about the fraternity. Ribeye steak or shrimp dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Sunday, Jan. 17
Confluence monthly concert, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 18
Sidney Moose Lodge burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Jan. 20
Sidney Moose Lodge, knoephla soup, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Confluence Book Club, 7 to 9 p.m. Book descriptions online under Ft. Buford History Book Club.
Friday, Jan. 22
Family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Sunday, Jan. 24
Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 25
Sidney Moose Lodge burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Sidney Moose Lodge, cheeseburger soup, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 29
Family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Sunday, Jan. 31
Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, bingo 1 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Confluence Scrapbooking, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Confluence Bookclub, 7 to 9 p.m. Book descriptions online under Ft. Buford History Book Club.
Friday, Feb. 19
Confluence quilters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 19 & Feb. 20
Sunday, Feb. 21
Confluence concert, 3 to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9
Montana Young Professionals Summit, June 9 — 11 Richland Economic Development