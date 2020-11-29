Winter Lightup, now through Dec. 5, Enter this Christmas lights contest put on by the Sidney Herald and the Chamber of Commerce online at sidneyherald.com. Prizes of $300 for first, $200 for second, $100 for third, sponsored by Seitz Insurance and Tri-County Implement. People’s Choice awards sponsored by Misty the Groomer, Esprit Health Clinic, and Club Royale.
Christmas Cash, now through Dec. 3. Get a red ticket for every $20 spent at local participating businesses, good for an entry in a drawing for up to $3,000 in Chamber Bucks. Drawing is Dec. 5. See the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Facebook page for details.
Big Bucks, now through Dec. 24. Qualified applicants to this Chamber of Commerce program can get an interest free loan of up to $1,000 for Big Bucks which can be used at participating Chamber businesses. Participating banks for the program are Stockman Bank, Richland Federal Credit Union, and Yellowstone Bank. See the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Facebook page for details.
Lower Yellowstone Irrigation Project Pop-up, now through Jan. 2 at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, featuring images and records from the MDHC collection that tell the history of the Lower Yellowstone Irrigation Project. Free.
Life through a Lens, now through Jan. 2 at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, featuring the photography and travels of Ruth Kendig. Free.
When the West was Won, now through Jan. 2 at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE. Paintings and mixed media explores the American West.
30th Annual Miniature Art Show, now through Jan. 16 at Mondak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE. Highlights artists from around the world who work in miniature format.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Sidney Moose Lodge, Turkey Noodle Soup, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members & qualified guests
Saturday, Dec. 5
Open Studio Saturdays, The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE. Call 406-433-3500 to make an appointment.
Monday, Dec. 7
Sidney Moose Lodge burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests
Wednesday Dec . 9
Sidney Moose Lodge, Knoephla Soup, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana general meeting 6:30 p.m at the VFW
Thursday, Dec. 10
Richland Red Hatters meeting at the Sidney Country Club at 11:30am for Christmas Lunch. RSVP by December 8 to Sylvia 798-3882 or Margaret 488-4613
Friday, Dec. 11
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members & qualified guests
Saturday, Dec. 12
Santa at the Merc, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will drop in from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Sidney Mercantile. Bring your own camera to take photos. There will be treats available for the kids.
Santa Fun Run, 10 a.m. & 11 a.m., register online at https://bit.ly/2J18ozS for $25. Fee includes T-shirt.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Moose Christmas dinner, 5:30 p.m., all members and family invited. Moose Lodge provides entree, members bring a salad or dessert, and an item for the Richland County Food Bank. Santa Claus is planning to visit at 6:30 .m.
Monday, Dec. 14
Sidney Lion Club, general meeting, noon to 1 p.m., and burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Sidney Moose Lodge, Taco Soup, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members & qualified guests
Sunday, Dec. 20
Sidney Moose Lodge breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon and Bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 21
Sidney Moose Lodge burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Jodi Lightner: Straight There and Back art exhibit, drawings examine how architecture coexists with what we are thinking and imagining.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Malt barley webinar, 10 a.m. at Mountain States Crop Education Association website, mountainstateag.org. Variety of topics, including irrigation management and a market update by National Beer Wholesaler’s chief economist Lester Jones. In-person symposium for 2020 has been cancelled.
Thursday, Jan, 14
Sugarbeet webinar, 10 a.m. at mountainstateag.org. Topics include sustainability, and an industry update from Scott Herndon, VP and general counsel for American Sugarbeet Growers Association. In-person symposium for 2020 has been cancelled.
Wednesday, June 9
Montana Young Professionals Summit, June 9 - 11 Richland Economic Development