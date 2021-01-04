30th Annual Miniature art show, now through Jan. 16 at Mondak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE. Highlights artists from around the world who work in miniature format.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Sidney Moose Lodge, chili soup, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 8
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Saturday, Jan. 9
Sidney Moose Lodge, Mexican dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Sunday, Jan 10
First Lutheran Church of Savage will hold its annual LUTEFISK AND MEATBALL DINNER. Serving will be from 12:00p.m.-3:30p.m. Prices are $15.00 for adults and $5.00 for children 12 and under. Our new addition will have room to social distance or we will offer meals to go.
Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 11
Sidney Moose Lodge, burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Wellness Webinar noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 12, 26, & Feb. 9, by Richland and Yellowstone County Extension. Pre-registration online at https://bit.ly/2KLNi9a. Questions? Call Jackie Rumph 25-2828 or Carrie Krug 433-1206.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Malt barley webinar, 10 a.m. at Mountain States Crop Education Association website, mountainstateag.org. Variety of topics, including irrigation management and a market update by National Beer Wholesaler’s chief economist Lester Jones. In-person symposium for 2020 has been cancelled.
Sidney Moose Lodge, chicken noodle soup, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Transgender to Transformed, Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center, 7pm hosted by Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. More information: 406-433-7479 or look for our ad in the Sidney Herald.
Thursday, Jan, 14
Sugarbeet webinar, 10 a.m. at mountainstateag.org. Topics include sustainability, and an industry update from Scott Herndon, VP and general counsel for American Sugarbeet Growers Association. In-person symposium for 2020 has been cancelled.
Friday, Jan. 15
Confluence quilters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 15 & 16
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Saturday, Jan. 16
Sidney Moose Lodge, meet and greet, 11 a.m., for those interested in learning about the fraternity. Ribeye steak or Sidney Moose Lodge, shrimp dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Sunday, Jan. 17
Confluence monthly concert, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 18
Sidney Moose Lodge, burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Jan. 20
Sidney Moose Lodge, knoephla soup, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Confluence Book Club, 7 to 9 p.m. Book descriptions online under Ft. Buford History Book Club.
Richland Red Hatters — Will meet for lunch at Rod Iron at 11:30 am RSVP by january 19 to Sylva 798-3882 or Marget 488-4613
Friday, Jan. 22
Sidney Moose Lodge, Family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Sunday, Jan. 24
Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 25
Sidney Moose Lodge burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Sidney Moose Lodge, cheeseburger soup, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 29
Sidney Moose Lodge, Family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Sunday, Jan. 31
Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, bingo 1 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 6Confluence Scrapbooking, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Confluence Bookclub, 7 to 9 p.m. Book descriptions online under Ft. Buford History Book Club.
Friday, Feb. 19
Confluence quilters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 19 & Feb. 20
Sunday, Feb. 21
Confluence concert, 3 to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9
Montana Young Professionals Summit, June 9 — 11 Richland Economic Development