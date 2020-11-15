Lower Yellowstone Irrigation project Pop-up, now through Jan. 2 at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, featuring images and records from the MDHC collection that tell the history of the Lower Yellowstone Irrigation Project. Free.
Life through a Lens, now through Jan. 2 at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, featuring the photography and travels of Ruth Kendig. Free.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Miniatures Art Show, opening 10 a.m. at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, through Jan. 16, featuring tiny treasures created by artists from around the world. Free.
Sidney Health Center annual meeting, 6 p.m. Event Center, 2118 W. Holly St., Sidney, open to the public.
Pesticide Safety, free webinar noon to 6 p.m. for continuing education requirements of pesticide licenses. Register at https://bit.ly/3exaEdB.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Free social media marketing class, Sell Online with E-Commerce Tools, from 3 to 4 p.m., offered by the Small Business Development Center. Details and registration online at https://bit.ly/35loRHk.
Friday, Nov. 20
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Sunrise City Fall Showcase 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center
Sunday, Nov. 22
Free Thanksgiving Meal, Noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Sidney Church of Christ Dine in or Take out - 905 Fourth St. S.W. 480-5321, Preacher - Charles Anthony
Monday, Nov. 23
Parade of Trees, virtual bidding event through Nov. 27, hosted by the Boys and Girls Club. Trees may be viewed through the windows of the Yellowstone Mercantile building. Text BGCtrees20 to 76278 to get in on the fun!
Sidney Lions Club, general meeting, noon to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Sidney Lions Club Christmas wreaths go on sale. Contact any Sidney Lions Club member, visit them at Reynold’s Market, or contact Ray Carlson 406-489-0944.
Sidney Moose Lodge, burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Friday, Nov. 27
Christmas Stroll, Parade of Lights, 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Central Avenue. A variety of fun activities, including a parade at 6:30 p.m. and cookies with Santa after the parade at Reese and Rays IGA. Call the Chamber at 406-433-1916 or visit them online at sidneymt.com to enter a float in the parade.
Social distancing with Santa, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at LYREC Lower Yard, 2900 W. Holly Street. This event temporarily replaces Breakfast with Santa. It will include donuts, letters to Santa, and photos. Cost for a photo is $5 or a free will donation to the Boys and Girls Club.
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Monday, Nov. 30
Sidney Moose Lodge, burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Winter Light Up contest deadline, $300 prizes for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third, plus $100 people's choice awards. Enter online at SidneyHerald.com.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana general meeting 6:30 p.m at the VFW
Sunday, Dec. 13
Moose Christmas dinner, 5:30 p.m., all members and family invited. Moose Lodge provides entree, members bring a salad or dessert, and an item for the Richland County Food Bank. Santa Claus is planning to visit at 6:30 .m.
Monday, Dec. 14
Sidney Lions Club, general meeting, noon to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Malt barley webinar, 10 a.m. at Mountain States Crop Education Association website, mountainstateag.org. Variety of topics, including irrigation management and a market update by National Beer Wholesaler’s chief economist Lester Jones. In-person symposium for 2020 has been cancelled.
Thursday, Jan 14
Sugarbeet webinar, 10 a.m. at mountainstateag.org. Topics include sustainability, and an industry update from Scott Herndon, VP and general counsel for American Sugarbeet Growers Association. In-person symposium for 2020 has been cancelled.
Wednesday, Jun 9
Montana Young Professionals Summit, Jun 9 - 11 Richland Economic Development