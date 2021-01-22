Jody lightner: Straight There and Back, now through Feb. 27, free at MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE., exploring architecture and space through drawings.
Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture awards, now through Feb. 28. See www.sidneymt.com/news-events/2020-chamber-awards.
Joseph Garcia’s Visual Interpretation of Natural History now through March 13, exploring how nature, science and history can be explained visually.
Sunday, Jan. 24
Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 25
Sidney Moose Lodge burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Biolar Disorder Webinar, 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Webex. To register for this free event, visit the Center for Mental Health Research and Recovery website at montana.edu/cmhrr. Event will feature internationally recognized speaker and media personality Jessie Close, who is the sister of Glenn Close, as well as Dr. David Bond, a prominent researcher from the University of Minnesota.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Williams County Annual Ag Improvement Meeting, 10 a.m. to noon at Williston REC or via Zoom. Free program open to growers in the MonDak. Topics include growing pinto beans, seed increase varieties, and variety trials. Contact Kelly Leo at 701-577-4595 or kelly.leo@ndsu.edu for the Zoom link.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Sidney Moose Lodge, cheeseburger soup, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Yoga Teachers Unite, 6:00 p.m. at the Meadowlark. Guest speaker Dr. Nadia Watson-Anthony. Register at www.kaylafoxyoga.com/schedule
Ag Research Summit, webinar, 10 to 11:30 a.m. MT on Zoom at https://ndsu.zoom.us/j/91453448686. Speakers include Dr. Tom Scherer on irrigation, Dr. Chengci Chen on an irrigation study for sugarbet and pulse crops, and Tyler Tjeld with a comparison of tillage system in an irrigation environment. The presentation is free.
PSC listening session on MDU rate increase, 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 28 and noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 29, by audio conference only, which will be live-streamed at the commission’s website, http://psc.mt.gov/livestream. Members of the public who would like to comment must email pschelp@mt.gov or leave a telephone message at the Commission’s toll-free number, 800-646-6150.
Friday, Jan. 29
Sidney Moose Lodge, Family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests
Saturday, Jan. 30
Technical assistance call for applications for Specialty Crop Block Grants from Montana Department of Agriculture. Aa second call will also be available on Feb. 18. Grant proposals due by 2 p.m. Feb. 19. Visit agr.mt.gov/SpecialtyCropGrantProgram online or contact Grace Aklestad, Specialty Crop Grant Program Manager at 406-444-3407 or email her at scbg@mt.gov.
Sunday, Jan. 31
Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 1
2021 Economic Outlook virtual seminar, The Path Forward: How COVID-19 has Reshaped the Economy, 8:45 a.m. Feb. 1 & 2, with nationally recognized keynote speakers talking about Montana’s economy and how it is emerging from the pandemic. Forecasts will include Montana’s largest communities, as well as the outlook for agriculture, health care, manufacturing, real estate and more. To learn more about this annual conference, visit online at https://www.economicoutlookseminar.com/.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Online mathematics competition for high school students, 10 a.m. Feb. 4 & Feb. 10. Registration is free and open until spots are filled for Montana students. Prizes include certificates and scholarships. Registration deadline is Feb. 1. Visit montana.edu/smrc and look for American Mathematics contest for details.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Confluence Scrapbooking, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Open Studio, MonDak Heritage Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. Call 406-433-3500 for an appointment.
Monday, Feb. 8
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Ag Research Summit, webinar, 10 to 11:30 a.m. MT on Zoom at https://ndsu.zoom.us/j/91453448686. Speakers include Dr. Mary Burrows on controlling root rot in pulses, Dr. Brett Allen on rotations and root rot control, Dr. Audreyy Kalil and Dr. Frankie Crutcher on long-term rotations and root rot control for aphanomyces and fusarium respectively.
Saturday Feb. 13
Celebrating Chocolate, MonDak Heritage Center, sponsored by Stockman Bank. Get a basket of decadent chocolate goodies prepared by Rian Cobb of Big Sky Baker, as well as an assortment of cheese and crackers, wine of choice and wine glasses, and a CD from Mighty Big Jim and the Tall Boys delivered to you for $75 per basket. Baskets may also be picked up in person for those who don’t live in Sidney city limits. Call 406-433-3500 to order your basket.
Sunday Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day
Monday, Feb. 15
President’s Day
Thursday, Feb. 18
Confluence Bookclub, 7 to 9 p.m. Book descriptions online under Ft. Buford History Book Club.
Friday, Feb. 19
Confluence quilters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 19 & Feb. 20
Saturday, Feb. 20
Open Studio, MonDak Heritage Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. Call 406-433-3500 for an appointment.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Confluence concert, 3 to 5 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 22
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
NDSU Virtual Parenting series begins, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Styles of Parenting. Preregistration required for this series of classes. Call Shanda Harstad at 701-577-4595 or email shanda.harstad@ndsu.edu.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Ag Research Summit, webinar, 10 to 11:30 a.m. MT on Zoom at https://ndsu.zoom.us/j/91453448686. Speakers include Dr. Brian jenks on weed control in the MonDak, Dr. Natlie West on flea beetle control of leafy spurge, Dr. Lovreet Shergill on herbicide resistant weeds in sugarbeet, and Dr. John Gaskin on invasive weeds in Montana and North Dakota. The presentations are free.
Monday, March 1
NDSU Virtual Parenting series continues, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Cooperation and Communication. To register for the series of classes, call Shanda Harstad at 701-577-4595 or email shanda.harstad@ndsu.edu.
Tuesday, March 2
Cataclysm art show opens at the MonDak Heritage Center, 120 3rd Ave SE. Free show is a portfolio exchange curated in response to the current global political climate and features artists from across the nation and from Canada who were asked to create work based around their hopes and fears given the current global state of affairs.
Monday, Mar. 8
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
NDSU Virtual Parenting series continues, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Responsibility and Discipline. To register for the series of classes, call Shanda Harstad at 701-577-4595 or email shanda.harstad@ndsu.edu.
Thursday, March 11
Ag Research Summit, webinar, 10 to 11:30 a.m. MT on Zoom at https://ndsu.zoom.us/j/91453448686. Speakers include Patrick Gilchrist with weather outlook and climate impacts for the MonDak, Dr. Sadikshya Dangi on the effects of crop management practices on soil microbiology, Dr. Clint Beiermann on control of Palmer amaranth and sugarbeet weed control and Dr. Jalal “Jay” Jabro on soil compaction. The presentations are free.
Monday, March 15
NDSU Virtual Parenting series continues, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Building Courage and Self Esteem. To register for the series of classes, call Shanda Harstad at 701-577-4595 or email shanda.harstad@ndsu.edu.
Tuesday, March 16
Youth Art Show opens at the MonDak Heritage Center, 120 3rd Ave SE. Among the center’s most popular shows, featuring work from local and regional middle and high school students.
Monday, Mar. 22
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
NDSU Virtual Parenting series continues, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Understanding and Redirecting Misbehavior. To register for the series of classes, call Shanda Harstad at 701-577-4595 or email shanda.harstad@ndsu.edu.
Thursday, March 25
Ag Research Summit, webinar, 10 to 11:30 a.m. MT on Zoom at https://ndsu.zoom.us/j/91453448686. Topics TBD.
Monday, March 29
NDSU Virtual Parenting series continues, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Active Parenting for School Success. To register for the series of classes, call Shanda Harstad at 701-577-4595 or email shanda.harstad@ndsu.edu.
Monday, Apr. 12
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Monday, Apr. 26
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Wednesday, June 9
Montana Young Professionals Summit, June 9 — 11 Richland Economic Development
Saturday, Sept. 4
Bakken Brewfest, Richland County Event Center. To get involved in the Bakken Brew Fest Committee, contact kali at director@sidneymt.com.