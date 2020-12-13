Big Bucks, now through Dec. 24. Qualified applicants to this Chamber of Commerce program can get an interest free loan of up to $1,000 for Big Bucks which can be used at participating Chamber businesses. Participating banks for the program are Stockman Bank, Richland Federal Credit Union, and Yellowstone Bank. See the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Facebook page for details.
Lower Yellowstone Irrigation Project Pop-up, now through Jan. 2 at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, featuring images and records from the MDHC collection that tell the history of the Lower Yellowstone Irrigation Project. Free.
Life through a Lens, now through Jan. 2 at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, featuring the photography and travels of Ruth Kendig. Free.
When the West was Won, now through Jan. 2 at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE. Paintings and mixed media explores the American West.
Montana’s Museum, free admission now through Jan. 2. The museum, located at 225 No. Roberts St., Helena, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
30th Annual Miniature Art Show, now through Jan. 16 at Mondak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE. Highlights artists from around the world who work in miniature format.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Confluence History Book Club, 7 to 9 p.m., book is “Jefferson’s Secrets: Death and Desire at Monticello,” By Andrew Burstein. Free refreshments.
Friday, Dec. 18
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members & qualified guests
Confluence Sewing and Quilting, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 18, 19. All experience levels invited, and instruction provided. Bring your own lunch.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Sidney Moose Lodge breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon and Bingo 1 p.m.
Confluence Christmas concert, 3 to 5 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 21
Sidney Moose Lodge burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests
Saturday, Jan. 2
Confluence scrapbooking, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Jodi Lightner: Straight There and Back art exhibit, drawings examine how architecture coexists with what we are thinking and imagining. Free exhibit at MDHC
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Malt barley webinar, 10 a.m. at Mountain States Crop Education Association website, mountainstateag.org. Variety of topics, including irrigation management and a market update by National Beer Wholesaler’s chief economist Lester Jones. In-person symposium for 2020 has been cancelled.
Thursday, Jan, 14
Sugarbeet webinar, 10 a.m. at mountainstateag.org. Topics include sustainability, and an industry update from Scott Herndon, VP and general counsel for American Sugarbeet Growers Association. In-person symposium for 2020 has been cancelled.
Friday, Jan. 15
Confluence quilters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 15 & 16
Sunday, Jan. 17
Confluence monthly concert, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Confluence Book Club, 7 to 9 p.m. Book descriptions online under Ft. Buford History Book Club.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Confluence Scrapbooking, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Confluence Bookclub, 7 to 9 p.m. Book descriptions online under Ft. Buford History Book Club.
Friday, Feb. 19
Confluence quilters, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 19 & Feb. 20
Sunday, Feb. 21
Confluence concert, 3 to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9
Montana Young Professionals Summit, June 9 - 11 Richland Economic Development